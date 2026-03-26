Israelis detained in Malaysia during layovers after relying on AI for travel advice

At least eight Israeli nationals have been detained in recent months at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia’s capital, some holding both Israeli and foreign passports and others carrying only Israeli passports, ynet has learned.

The Israelis were either traveling to Malaysia or passing through on connecting flights to other destinations in Asia. Israel and Malaysia do not have formal diplomatic relations.

2 View gallery ( Photo: GettyImages )

On Wednesday, four young Israelis were detained while on a connecting flight to the Philippines. Among them were two women traveling with Israeli passports who were taken into custody. The women, who did not speak English, said they had “consulted a chatbot” about whether it was safe to transit through Kuala Lumpur on their way from Thailand to the Philippines and were told it was. They ultimately chose to return to Thailand.

In another case, two Israeli men were detained in Malaysia while traveling from Cambodia to the Philippines via the Muslim-majority Southeast Asian country. They were held for two days and eventually deported back to Cambodia.

Detentions typically last 24 to 48 hours but can drag on longer, particularly when some Asian countries refuse entry to Israelis deported from Malaysia or elsewhere. In each case, the Israelis were either sent back to their point of origin or allowed to continue to their destination after intervention by Israel’s embassy in Singapore, Ambassador Eliyahu Vered Hazan and Consul Noa Oved, who worked to secure their release.

2 View gallery Israeli Ambassador to Singapore Eliyahu Vered Hazan: 'The reality on the ground has changed, especially since October 7' ( Photo: Haredim 10 )

Ambassador Hazan urged Israelis not to travel to Malaysia. “When lives are at stake, you cannot say ‘it will be fine,’” he said. “I want to emphasize the National Security Council’s travel warning regarding Malaysia. The recommendation is clear, and I join it. Avoid traveling to Malaysia and do not transit there. All those detained had not broken any law or committed any offense. The only reason for their detention was that they were Israeli. We never know if we will succeed in securing their release, and it is not a given when we do. There are Israelis who have gotten into trouble.”

Hazan added that while some good people in Malaysia offer help, the reality on the ground has changed, especially since October 7. “Targeted detentions of Israelis have become a commonplace, causing discomfort, prolonged delays and significant financial costs,” he said.