Netanyahu pushes military offensive to free hostages, Hamas rejects talks, senior official says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza as part of a broader military campaign aimed at defeating the terrorist group, while maintaining the flow of humanitarian aid to areas outside active combat zones, and where possible, beyond Hamas control, according to a statement issued Sunday by a senior Israeli official.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Israel is in ongoing discussions with the United States and that a shared understanding is emerging that Hamas is not interested in a deal to end the war.
Israeli defense officials clarified that the term “military victory” refers to planned ground operations in parts of Gaza where the IDF has not yet deployed, primarily due to concerns for the safety of the hostages. Hamas has repeatedly threatened to kill hostages if IDF forces approach their locations, meaning such operations would carry considerable risk.
The official said Israel does not expect Hamas to accept a comprehensive deal and is therefore preparing to escalate its military campaign. The assertion that Hamas “is not interested in a deal” signals that Israel remains unwilling to compromise on its core conditions, which Hamas has rejected.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Those conditions include the release of all 50 hostages—living and deceased, the disarmament of Hamas and the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, the continued presence of the IDF along the Philadelphi Corridor on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt and the maintenance of a security perimeter around Israeli communities near the Gaza border.
Israel has also refused Hamas' demand for the release of 200 convicted Palestinian murderers in exchange for 10 hostages, reportedly fearing there would not be enough high-profile prisoners left for future hostage exchanges. Additionally, Israel has ruled out the release of members of Hamas’ elite Nukhba force who are awaiting trial.
While Israel may agree to symbolic exile of some Hamas members or the formation of a technocratic government in Gaza, Netanyahu has made clear that without full demilitarization of the enclave, he cannot justify any agreement to his political base.
In a separate statement Sunday evening, shortly after the initial comments were released, Netanyahu addressed the public following the publication of disturbing hostage videos by Hamas showing captives Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David in visibly deteriorating health.
“Like you, I was horrified yesterday. I saw the gruesome videos of our beloved sons, Rom and Evyatar,” Netanyahu said. “I called their families, embraced them on behalf of my wife, myself and all of you. You see them wasting away in a dungeon, while the Hamas monsters around them are well-fed. They have everything they need to eat, and they are starving them the way the Nazis starved the Jews.”
The prime minister added: “When I see this, I understand exactly what Hamas wants. It does not want a deal. It wants to break us through these horrifying videos and its false propaganda around the world. But we will not break. I am filled with even greater resolve to free our hostages, eliminate Hamas and ensure Gaza is never again a threat to the State of Israel.”