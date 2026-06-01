Capt. Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester, 30, killed in drone strike near Beaufort, southern Lebanon

Cleared for publication: Capt. Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester, 30, a physician with the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, was killed Monday near Beaufort in southern Lebanon by an explosive FPV drone. He was posthumously promoted from lieutenant to captain.

Cleared for publication: Capt. Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester, 30, a physician with the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, was killed Monday near Beaufort in southern Lebanon by an explosive FPV drone. He was posthumously promoted from lieutenant to captain.

Cleared for publication: Capt. Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester, 30, a physician with the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, was killed Monday near Beaufort in southern Lebanon by an explosive FPV drone. He was posthumously promoted from lieutenant to captain.

In the incident in which Dr. Ori was killed, two IDF officers and one soldier were seriously wounded, and another soldier was moderately wounded. Two additional officers and one soldier were lightly wounded. They were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

In the incident in which Dr. Ori was killed, two IDF officers and one soldier were seriously wounded, and another soldier was moderately wounded. Two additional officers and one soldier were lightly wounded. They were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

In the incident in which Dr. Ori was killed, two IDF officers and one soldier were seriously wounded, and another soldier was moderately wounded. Two additional officers and one soldier were lightly wounded. They were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.