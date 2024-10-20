House speaker says is investigating leak of Israel's Iran attack plans

The documents appear to have been prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, describing U.S. interpretations of Israeli Air Force and Navy planning based on satellite imagery from Oct. 15-16. They began circulating last week on the Telegram messaging app. Israel has been planning a

response

to a ballistic

missile barrage

carried out by Iran on Oct. 1, its second direct attack on Israel in six months. Israel has intensified its offensive in Gaza and Lebanon, days after the killing of Hamas leader

Yahya Sinwar