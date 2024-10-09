IDF hoists Israeli flag over Lebanon's 'Iran Garden'

IDF footage released on Tuesday revealed forces destroyed southern Lebanon’s "Iran Garden," which included a model of the Dome of the Rock in Maroun al-Ras. The garden, located in the Shiite village overlooking the Israeli towns of Avivim and Yiron in the Upper Galilee, had an Israeli flag raised at the site.
It was inaugurated in 2010 by former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and served as a vantage point for other Iranian officials to observe Israel and make various commitments regarding Tehran's support for Lebanon over the years.
The park was established in a festive ceremony attended by Ahmadinejad who visited southern Lebanon at the time. The former Iranian president even considered throwing a stone toward Israel during that visit.
The “Iran Garden” was an Iranian historical center, but also a Lebanese one. Lebanese tourism sites described it as "a place that commemorates Hezbollah's resilience against the Israeli invasion in 2006."
Over the years, it became a pilgrimage site for senior Iranian officials. The most recent visitor was former Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who visited the Lebanese village in April 2023, observed Israel and declared, "We’re here in Maroun al-Ras to loudly proclaim our support for the resistance against the occupation."
Three weeks earlier, during Passover, 34 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward towns in the Galilee — described as the heaviest barrage from Lebanon since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.
This marked the beginning of a gradual escalation along the northern border, which intensified significantly in June 2023 when armed Hezbollah terrorists set up a post with two tents on the Israeli side of the border at Mount Dov, eventually reaching a head with the outbreak of war on the northern border following the October 7 massacre.
The garden was well-maintained with tables for hosting visitors, a green plaza with seating areas, a cafeteria and an amphitheater overlooking Avivim. It also featured a playground for children, guard towers facing Israel, stone arches, a parking lot and a water well.
Its centerpiece was a model of the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount, and a cutout of the former Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, pointing toward Israel was also present at the site.
"Iran Garden welcomes you to the most beautiful spot in the south, with a unique view and many activities," read an invitation to the park circulated online in 2019.
In the video, one could notice the Iranian flag flying on Lebanese soil near the children's playground, in the same village where the Israeli flag was raised in recent days. The park was filled with Iranian symbols and signs in Persian.
Stopping points in the complex were named after Iranian provinces, giving the impression of a small Iranian enclave in the Shiite village — from which Israel was clearly visible. Judging by its design, this was undoubtedly the goal.
Golani Brigade soldiers reached Maroun al-Ras, which became a Shiite symbol during the Second Lebanon War, about a week ago. The IDF quickly gained operational control of the village, enabling relatively free movement in the hostile area. Some commanders can move back and forth to Israeli territory due to its proximity — only 2 aerial km (1.2 miles).
