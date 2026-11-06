Palestinians push anti-Israel UN resolutions as EU struggles to agree

As Israel navigates the process of forming its next government , the Palestinians are preparing to advance a series of anti-Israel resolutions at the United Nations aimed at challenging the country's international standing. The proposals are expected to come before the UN General Assembly for approval throughout November.

The Palestinian delegation is seeking to advance resolutions critical of Israel, with particular emphasis on the consequences of the war that began on October 7, 2023. Among the proposals are resolutions addressing assistance to Palestinian refugees, protection of their property and livelihoods, and condemnation of Israeli settlements in territories described as occupied, including East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan Heights.

The United Nations General Assembly ( Photo: AP Photo/Heather Khalifa )

The resolutions are also expected to include a formal condemnation of plans to advance construction tenders in the E1 area, a strategically sensitive corridor east of Jerusalem in the West Bank. In addition, the Palestinians are seeking, for the first time, a formal UN declaration refusing to recognize Israel's presence in the West Bank, alongside a demand for a policy of "differentiation" between the West Bank and the rest of Israel.

The draft resolutions are currently the subject of negotiations over their final wording between the Palestinian delegation and European Union member states. Particularly intensive talks took place this week with EU representatives. Despite significant Palestinian pressure, a week of internal consultations and marathon diplomatic discussions among the bloc's 27 member states failed to produce a consensus on any of the proposed resolutions.

Nevertheless, diplomatic officials believe the Palestinians are unlikely to abandon the initiative. Despite the differences between EU member states and the lack of broad European agreement, the Palestinian delegation may still decide to bring the resolutions to a vote without a consensus or widespread European backing.

Meanwhile, Israel's UN mission and Ambassador Danny Danon are working behind the scenes to soften the language of the resolutions and reduce the number of countries expected to support them.