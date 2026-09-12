Yamam officer Itai Parson found dead after disappearing during dive off Haifa

The body of 23-year-old Itai Parson, a member of Yamam, Israel Police’s elite counterterrorism unit, was found Saturday after a three-day search off the coast of Haifa. Parson, a Haifa resident, entered the water Thursday for a dive at the city’s Student Beach and did not return.
Police said Parson had initially enlisted in the Israeli Air Force’s pilot training course in January 2023 before transferring that August to compulsory service in the Border Police. After completing his combat training, he entered a specialized undercover training track and was later assigned to Yamam’s observation and drone team. He began permanent service in December 2025. He is survived by his parents, four siblings and his partner.
“After three days of intensive and continuous operational activity, the missing man was located today,” Carmel District Commander Brig. Gen. Boaz Samucha said. “From the moment the report was received, Israel Police deployed hundreds of officers, fighters and volunteers who worked without interruption day and night, at sea, in the air and along the coastline,” he said.
Samucha said specialized units, technological equipment and a range of operational capabilities were used throughout the search, alongside emergency and rescue organizations. “Israel Police shares in the family’s grief and embraces them at this difficult time,” he added.
A relative of Parson who was out on a kayak initially alerted rescue forces. Searches were halted late Thursday and resumed early Friday morning, with Police Commissioner Dani Levy also arriving at the Haifa coastline.
The Israeli Navy later joined the operation, with members of the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit and Yaltam, the Navy’s underwater missions unit, taking part in searches at sea. Parson had been free diving without breathing equipment.
Police said virtually every available search capability was deployed, including drones, a police helicopter, light aircraft, boats, jet skis, mounted officers and off-road vehicles.
“We searched along the coastline and in the water, day and night and from the air,” police said.
The operation also included Border Police personnel, marine police, mounted units, canine teams, police rescue volunteers, Israel Fire and Rescue Services’ Lahava special unit, Haifa Municipality personnel, United Hatzalah, civilian security teams, volunteer divers, beach lifeguards, Magen David Adom, Yedidim and ZAKA volunteers.
First published: 17:09, 09.12.26