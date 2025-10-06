IDF discovers long-range rockets aimed at central Israel during Gaza City operation | Watch

The IDF said Monday that troops operating in Gaza City discovered long-range rockets that had been prepared for launch toward central Israel.
According to the military, soldiers from the 401st Armored Brigade, operating under the 162nd Division, located the rockets last week during operations in the city. The rockets were neutralized without causing any casualties, the army said.
During the same operation, troops also found a cache of weapons that included explosives, radios, ammunition magazines and multiple firearms.
The IDF said its forces under the Southern Command will continue operations in the Gaza Strip to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and remove threats against Israeli communities.