Outrage as Haredi protesters set up ‘Hostages Square’ for detained draft dodgers

A campaign comparing the arrest of ultra-Orthodox draft evaders to hostages held in Gaza has expanded, with activists erecting a display Thursday in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Illit labeled “Hostages Square.”

The installation was set up in a central traffic circle in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city following recent arrests of men who failed to report for military conscription orders. Protesters hung a sign reading “Hostages Square” — an apparent homage to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, which was dedicated to Israelis abducted to Gaza during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack — and draped black and yellow ribbons around the site.

2 View gallery 'Hostages Square' in Modiin Illit ( Photo: Daniel Grovais )

At the center of the roundabout, activists placed wooden lecterns resembling study stands used in yeshivas, left empty in what appeared to mirror the empty chairs that have symbolized the campaign for the release of hostages abducted during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

The protest campaign began several weeks ago with black ribbons hung in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in response to the arrests. It is not the first time that hardline protest groups have adopted symbols and slogans previously used by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in calls to free those detained for evading the draft.

In October, an image circulated of a detained draft dodger wearing a yellow ribbon alongside the slogans “Until the last hostage” and “Bring them all, now” — phrases widely associated with the campaign to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Ultra-Orthodox politicians have also, at times, drawn comparisons between the hostages and draft evaders held in custody.

Meanwhile, the “Code Black” hotline , which organizes spontaneous protests when arrests occur or when military police operate in ultra-Orthodox areas, issued guidance ahead of the upcoming Purim holiday, warning of heightened police presence during the festivities.

2 View gallery Guidance issued by the 'Code Black' hotline ahead of the upcoming Purim holiday

“During the days of Purim, when young men and married students celebrate in the streets and many incidents can occur, we find it appropriate to issue several important guidelines to preserve the joy of Purim with caution and care,” the statement read.

It said police are particularly busy during the holiday and cautioned that even routine questioning should not be seen as cause for concealment. “In any case of entanglement, one must under no circumstances enter into a protest that could escalate seriously and lead to arrests and disruptions,” the notice said.

The hotline warned that opening a criminal file could result in personal details being retained in police systems “for many years.” It added that “most cases are not closed,” and that even if concerns subside after a short or long period, investigations are conducted and details remain in the system for years.

The group said it operates in coordination with experienced legal professionals and provides guidance to young men during Purim.

It also instructed that if a “Code Black” alert is issued — a message sent to tens of thousands of subscribers that can draw hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters within minutes — participants should “maintain composure, avoid confrontations with security forces and certainly not be dragged into violence of any kind.”