ynetnews on Facebook
שמואל פלג
The boy's maternal grandfather, Shmulik Peleg in court
Photo: AP
Eitan Biran and the cable car crash site

Supreme Court pauses decision to send cable car crash boy back to Italy

Court gives family until November 23 to present their arguments as to why 6-year-old Eitan Biran must stay with his Israeli relatives, after October ruling said boy should be returned to his Italian family, having been smuggled to Israel

AFP |
Published: 11.17.21, 21:13
The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily suspended a decision to send back to Italy a child orphaned in a cable car accident there and brought to Israel by his grandfather.
    "I order a freeze on the judicial decision in order to leave open the possibility of an appeal," a supreme court judge said in a ruling.
    Eitan Biran and the cable car crash site
    (Photo: AFP)
    The court gave the family until November 23 to present their arguments.
    Fourteen people, including the Israeli parents and younger brother of the six-year-old boy identified as Eitan, were killed in the accident in Italy's northwestern Piedmont region in May.
    Italian courts had entrusted the boy to his paternal aunt - who lives in the northern Italian province of Pavia - while his mother's family, living in Israel, had visiting rights.
    The custody battle has captured headlines since the boy's maternal grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, flew him to Israel on a private jet in September.
    The boy's maternal grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, in court
    (Photo: EPA)
    Peleg has insisted he drove the boy from Italy to Switzerland before flying him back to Israel because his late parents had wanted him to be raised in the Jewish state.
    An Israeli court ruled on October 25 that the boy be returned to his family in Italy, and his grandfather lost an appeal against the decision last week.
    Peleg had said he would take the case to the supreme court as a last resort.
