IDF launches attacks in South Lebanon: 'Blatant violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah '

Lebanese media reported Wednesday afternoon on strikes in the village of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre area. Shortly afterward, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson announced the immediate evacuation of the village and accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire.

“An urgent warning to the residents of Al-Mansouri in Lebanon,” said the Arabic-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ella Waweya. “In light of Hezbollah’s violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is forced to act with force. The IDF does not intend to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your home immediately and move at least 1,000 meters north of the village to an open area. Anyone found near Hezbollah operatives, its infrastructure or its weapons is endangering their life.”

The IDF later announced that "In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon."

Airstrikes in the village of Al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon

The fire brigade of Division 91 is striking south of the yellow line, including with artillery fire and from the air, targeting weapons depots and infrastructure. The villages in the area are supposed to be empty of civilians, and the goal is to send a message. The strikes are expected to continue in the coming hours. According to a Lebanese report, about 15 families that had remained in the village left following the evacuation warning.

Residents in the north who live near the border were updated by Northern Command that “the sounds of explosions will be heard in the area. There is no change in the situation assessment or in the instructions for the civilian home front. All evening events remain approved as scheduled.”

The strikes came alongside negotiations in Rome between Israel and Lebanon, after the Americans announced an agreement between the countries. Lebanon’s LBCI network described the atmosphere during Tuesday’s talks as “delicate and sensitive,” saying the main issues discussed were the pilot areas, the cessation of fighting, the detonation of tunnels and the destruction of villages in southern Lebanon.

Airstrikes in the village of Al-Mansouri in southern Lebanonון

The U.S. State Department said the talks would continue until Thursday. “The United States remains fully committed to supporting both governments as they advance this process in a way that provides lasting security for both countries, eliminates security threats to Israel and restores Lebanese state authority throughout the south,” a State Department spokesperson wrote Tuesday on X.