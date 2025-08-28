Despite tensions, Israel shares intelligence with Australia on Iranian terror plots, report says

According to the report, Jerusalem shared information or a lead about one of the incendiary devices linked to Tehran’s plots, despite recent strains between the two governments.

According to the report, Jerusalem shared information or a lead about one of the incendiary devices linked to Tehran’s plots, despite recent strains between the two governments.

According to the report, Jerusalem shared information or a lead about one of the incendiary devices linked to Tehran’s plots, despite recent strains between the two governments.

Most of the investigation was conducted by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), which examined complex interactions between those involved in the attacks. The agency concluded—independently of Israel—that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps was behind the incidents. On Tuesday,

Most of the investigation was conducted by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), which examined complex interactions between those involved in the attacks. The agency concluded—independently of Israel—that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps was behind the incidents. On Tuesday,

At a press conference, ASIO director-general Mike Burgess was asked by Sky News whether Israel’s Mossad was involved in alerting Australia to the attacks. “We work with foreign partners,” he replied. The network later noted: “Well, who would it be? It’s almost certainly Israel, maybe the United States. There aren’t many others. There’s no doubt they passed on leads to our intelligence service.”

At a press conference, ASIO director-general Mike Burgess was asked by Sky News whether Israel’s Mossad was involved in alerting Australia to the attacks. “We work with foreign partners,” he replied. The network later noted: “Well, who would it be? It’s almost certainly Israel, maybe the United States. There aren’t many others. There’s no doubt they passed on leads to our intelligence service.”

At a press conference, ASIO director-general Mike Burgess was asked by Sky News whether Israel’s Mossad was involved in alerting Australia to the attacks. “We work with foreign partners,” he replied. The network later noted: “Well, who would it be? It’s almost certainly Israel, maybe the United States. There aren’t many others. There’s no doubt they passed on leads to our intelligence service.”

Sky News added that despite a diplomatic crisis between Canberra and Jerusalem, relations between the two countries remain “very strong.” This is not the first time Israel has assisted Australia in counterterrorism investigations.

Sky News added that despite a diplomatic crisis between Canberra and Jerusalem, relations between the two countries remain “very strong.” This is not the first time Israel has assisted Australia in counterterrorism investigations.

Sky News added that despite a diplomatic crisis between Canberra and Jerusalem, relations between the two countries remain “very strong.” This is not the first time Israel has assisted Australia in counterterrorism investigations.

after it determined Tehran was responsible for two antisemitic attacks against the Jewish community in Australia. He described them as “extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression” by a foreign state on Australian territory.

after it determined Tehran was responsible for two antisemitic attacks against the Jewish community in Australia. He described them as “extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression” by a foreign state on Australian territory.