Despite tensions, Israel shares intelligence with Australia on Iranian terror plots, report says

According to the report, Jerusalem shared information or a lead about one of the incendiary devices linked to Tehran’s plots, despite recent strains between the two governments.
Most of the investigation was conducted by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), which examined complex interactions between those involved in the attacks. The agency concluded—independently of Israel—that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps was behind the incidents. On Tuesday, ASIO officials hinted that a possible “tip” from Israel had aided their work.
At a press conference, ASIO director-general Mike Burgess was asked by Sky News whether Israel’s Mossad was involved in alerting Australia to the attacks. “We work with foreign partners,” he replied. The network later noted: “Well, who would it be? It’s almost certainly Israel, maybe the United States. There aren’t many others. There’s no doubt they passed on leads to our intelligence service.”
Sky News added that despite a diplomatic crisis between Canberra and Jerusalem, relations between the two countries remain “very strong.” This is not the first time Israel has assisted Australia in counterterrorism investigations.
On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his government would expel Iran’s ambassador after it determined Tehran was responsible for two antisemitic attacks against the Jewish community in Australia. He described them as “extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression” by a foreign state on Australian territory.
Albanese said ASIO had assessed, based on reliable intelligence, that the Iranian government was behind the December attacks on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne and on Lewis Continental Kitchen, a Jewish-owned restaurant. “The assessment is that Iran also targeted further attacks,” he said. “These were attempts to undermine our social cohesion and sow division in our community. It is unacceptable, and the Australian government is taking strong and decisive action in response.”
On Aug. 19, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticized Israel after it revoked visas for Canberra’s diplomats in the Palestinian Authority. That move came after Australia canceled entry visas for Knesset member Simcha Rothman and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, as well as Canberra’s stated intention to recognize a Palestinian state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at Albanese in response.
Wong called Israel’s move “an unjustified response.” She added, “At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, Netanyahu’s government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts for peace and a two-state solution.”
Netanyahu later posted on X: “History will remember Albanese for what he is: a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned the Jews of Australia.”