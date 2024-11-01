IDF strikes 200 terror targets in Gaza and Lebanon in one day

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Friday that the Israeli Air Force struck “over 200 terror targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon,” throughout Thursday.
According to the military, the targets included “command and control centers, launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites.”
“Yesterday (Thursday), projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward the area of Haifa Bay in northern Israel. The IAF struck the launcher and the terrorist who fired the projectiles,” the IDF said in a statement.
“Over the past day, IDF troops continued their limited, localized, and targeted activity in southern Lebanon, eliminating terrorists, locating weapons, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites and launchers. Simultaneously, IDF operational activity continues throughout the Gaza Strip,” it added.
The military also detailed the forces’ operation in the Gaza Strip, saying troops in Jabaliya “eliminated dozens of terrorists from the air and ground and conducted targeted raids on military structures.”
“In central Gaza, the troops identified and eliminated several armed terrorists who were operating in the area. In the Rafah area, the troops identified terrorists operating within a military structure that had an underground tunnel shaft. The IAF then struck and eliminated the terrorists,” the IDF said.
