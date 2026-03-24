Lebanon declares Iranian envoy persona non grata, orders him to leave country

Lebanon has ordered Iran’s newly arrived ambassador to leave the country by March 29, in a rare diplomatic move amid ongoing fighting and internal strain.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry informed a representative of the Iranian Embassy that Ambassador Mohammad Reza Shibani had been declared persona non grata, citing what it described as Iranian violations of diplomatic norms. Lebanon also recalled its ambassador from Tehran for consultations.

2 View gallery Mohammad Reza Shibani

Shibani, who recently arrived in Lebanon and had been awaiting formal accreditation, previously served as ambassador to Lebanon during the 2006 war and later as ambassador to Syria.

The diplomatic step comes as Lebanon faces mounting challenges from the ongoing war, including widespread displacement and repeated IDF evacuation warnings across southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut .

More than 1 million people have been displaced, though only about 133,000 are housed in official shelters. Many others have been forced to remain in the streets or in their vehicles, with shelters reportedly at capacity and housing costs rising sharply.

Lebanon’s welfare minister said shelters were opened “rapidly and systematically” since the start of the war and that space remains available, though images and local reports indicate many displaced families are struggling to find accommodation.

The displacement crisis has also intensified internal tensions in Lebanon, with officials and Hezbollah trading blame over responsibility for the situation.

2 View gallery Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir )

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said criticism of the government’s handling of displaced residents was an attempt to deflect responsibility from Hezbollah, which he said had dragged Lebanon into the war.

Hezbollah, whose support base includes many of the displaced, has sought to maintain a presence on the ground through visits and aid while continuing to criticize the government.

The humanitarian strain has been compounded by ongoing hostilities, with the IDF issuing repeated evacuation warnings in recent weeks for areas in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, often targeting locations linked to Hezbollah.