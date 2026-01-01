Rabbi attacked in Jaffa, lightly injured: ‘a young man lunged at me shouting Allahu Akbar’

Rabbi Netanel Avitan, who teaches at a hesder yeshiva in Jaffa, said the attack occurred on Yefet Street; he was taken to Sourasky Medical Center, and police have opened an investigation

, |
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jaffa
Israel
Palestinians
Rabbi Netanel Avitan, who teaches at a hesder yeshiva in Jaffa, was attacked Thursday evening while walking along Yefet Street in the city.
According to the rabbi’s account, a young man lunged at him while shouting “Allahu Akbar.” Police said an investigation has been opened and officers are searching for the suspect.
1 View gallery
הרב לאחר התקיפההרב לאחר התקיפה
Rabbi Netanel Avitan
Avitan was attacked shortly before 7 p.m., according to a statement from the yeshiva. Police said officers arrived at the scene and are conducting searches to locate the assailant, adding that the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
Magen David Adom medics evacuated Avitan to Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. He was listed in light condition and hospitalized with injuries to his face and back, the yeshiva said.
In a statement, the yeshiva called on the Tel Aviv-Jaffa police and city leaders “to act with full force to ensure the safety and security of Jewish residents of Jaffa.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""