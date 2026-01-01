Rabbi attacked in Jaffa, lightly injured: ‘a young man lunged at me shouting Allahu Akbar’

Rabbi Netanel Avitan, who teaches at a hesder yeshiva in Jaffa, was attacked Thursday evening while walking along Yefet Street in the city.

According to the rabbi’s account, a young man lunged at him while shouting “Allahu Akbar.” Police said an investigation has been opened and officers are searching for the suspect.

1 View gallery Rabbi Netanel Avitan

Avitan was attacked shortly before 7 p.m., according to a statement from the yeshiva. Police said officers arrived at the scene and are conducting searches to locate the assailant, adding that the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Magen David Adom medics evacuated Avitan to Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. He was listed in light condition and hospitalized with injuries to his face and back, the yeshiva said.