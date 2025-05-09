Inside UAE mediated Israel-Syria talks

A spokesperson for the UAE's Foreign Ministry was quick to deny reports about the Emirates mediating in the "unofficial" talks between Israel and Syria. But a few hours later, Syria's new president, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, himself, on a visit to Paris, said indirect talks were taking place with "the mediation of the third country," although he did not name it. It was later revealed that the mediator was the UAE.

Through the mediators, the Syrians asked Israel to give them time for the president to "organize" and demanded that the air raids on Syria, stop.

The purpose of the talks between two Israeli academicians with a past in the security services and three close aides to Al-Sharaa was to discuss security matters, the Syrian ruler explained. Thus far, three meetings have taken place in the private Abu Dhabi residence of a key member of the UAE leadership.

The Israelis and Syrians sat around the same table, full of a rich assortment of refreshments, that their hosts hoped would create a calm atmosphere.

The Emirati mediators have patience and proven experience," an Israeli official who would not confirm whether he was present at the talks, said. "There were preliminary and non-committal discussions," he said, adding that both sides would then report to their superiors.

The Syrians complained about the IDF's operations inside Syria and the occupation of nine hilltops that Israel refuses to move away from. They asked their counterparts to allow the new leadership to stabilize a new internal order and complained of the dire economic crisis.

In the latest meeting, the Syrians quoted Al-Sharaa, who said Syria has no interest in conflicts with its neighbors, including Israel. Israeli officials said unlike the previous regime, the new Syrian leader uses the term "state of Israel" and not the "Zionist entity."

The latest talks came after Al-Sharaa's visit to Abu Dhabi last April 13. The Syrians emphasized that they had "kicked out the Iranians." One member of the Syrian team told Ynet that the fact that Iran was ousted and "would not be allowed to return speaks for itself and sends a clear message to Israel about the new regime's positions."

The aim is to continue talking and move on to economic matters, options for Israel to provide medical know-how and invite Syrian students to specialize in Israel, as well as other matters of concern for the Syrian leadership and population.

The six members of the Syrian delegation who received official permission to leave for the talks painted a dire picture of the situation in Syria. "

The Israelis discussed the vulnerability of the Druze community in Syria and said Israel would not stand for attacks on the Druze who are "our brothers in blood." Al-Sharaa's statement that Syria was not looking for conflict with its neighbors, including Israel, was positive, but not enough," members of the Israeli team said.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry and Intelligence Ministry, both headed by brothers of the UAE's leader, initiated the talks between the Syrian and Israeli teams.

Israeli and Syrian experts in defense and economy also met recently, in international conferences held in Europe, where the representatives of the new Damascus regime expressed warmth toward the Israelis.