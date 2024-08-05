Four reservists seriously injured in Gaza grenade explosion, IDF reports

Four Israeli reservists from the 205th Brigade's 9215th Battalion were seriously injured by a grenade explosion during combat operations in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Monday.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified. In addition to the four seriously injured, two reservists sustained moderate injuries, and another soldier was lightly injured in the incident.

1 View gallery IDF troops in Rafah ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

A terrorist who managed to get close to the troops' position threw a grenade at them, and they returned fire and neutralized him.

In a separate incident, 15 rockets were fired this afternoon from Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. A 37-year-old truck driver was lightly injured by shrapnel near Re'em, and a fire broke out in Ein HaBesor due to a rocket explosion in an open area.

"Air defense fighters successfully intercepted several launches, and impacts were identified in the Re'im area and at the Gama Junction," the IDF reported.

Over the past week, nearly 70 rockets have been launched into Israel from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, including from areas the IDF withdrew from a week ago.