Bulgaria wins Eurovision-2026, Israel fnishes second in dramatic Vienna Final

Israel’s representative, Noam Bettan, finished in second place for the second straight year thanks to a strong and emotional vocal performance. He captivated the crowd in the arena, which loudly cheered him from the moment he stepped onto the stage, with the applause drowning out the minor boos. Bettan ended the performance by thanking Europe and declaring, “Am Yisrael Chai!”

Israel’s representative, Noam Bettan, finished in second place for the second straight year thanks to a strong and emotional vocal performance. He captivated the crowd in the arena, which loudly cheered him from the moment he stepped onto the stage, with the applause drowning out the minor boos. Bettan ended the performance by thanking Europe and declaring, “Am Yisrael Chai!”

Israel’s representative, Noam Bettan, finished in second place for the second straight year thanks to a strong and emotional vocal performance. He captivated the crowd in the arena, which loudly cheered him from the moment he stepped onto the stage, with the applause drowning out the minor boos. Bettan ended the performance by thanking Europe and declaring, “Am Yisrael Chai!”

During the evening, Bettan went live on his Instagram account. “I want to say thank you to everyone for your love and support, it means so much to me. We need you to vote number 3. Vote for Israel, vote for ‘Michel’, I love you all,” he said.

During the evening, Bettan went live on his Instagram account. “I want to say thank you to everyone for your love and support, it means so much to me. We need you to vote number 3. Vote for Israel, vote for ‘Michel’, I love you all,” he said.

During the evening, Bettan went live on his Instagram account. “I want to say thank you to everyone for your love and support, it means so much to me. We need you to vote number 3. Vote for Israel, vote for ‘Michel’, I love you all,” he said.