Inside October 7 battle for Kibbutz Alumim: Heroism, horror and deadly friendly fire

A small

Golani Brigade

force and heroic resistance from the local alert squad managed to repel

Hamas

’ initial assault on

Kibbutz Alumim

on

October 7

, 2023, but 22 people were killed inside the kibbutz, and 35 others nearby, most of them

Nova music festival

attendees fleeing the massacre. The attack also led to the abduction of five kibbutz residents, two of whom remain in captivity in

Gaza