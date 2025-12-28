2 Israelis rescued from Tulkarm in West Bank

Two Israeli Jews were rescued on Sunday from the Tulkarm area after entering a garage there. After they were spotted moving around the outskirts of the Palestinian city, officers from the Civil Administration’s Coordination and Liaison Directorate provided them with immediate protection and transferred them to IDF forces.
An initial investigation found that the two had entered the garage while under the influence of alcohol. The case has been referred to the police for further handling. Security officials again stressed that entering Area A endangers lives and is prohibited by law.
About a week ago, the IDF was alerted to concerns that an Israeli woman had been abducted to Jericho after fleeing a Palestinian man who had taken her to his apartment. She was rescued by Civil Administration personnel, who protected her until she was handed over to security forces. In her testimony, she said she had been corresponding with the man suspected of abducting her and speaking with him by phone for “some time” before the incident.
“At first I didn’t want to meet, but eventually I agreed and he sent me a location to come to,” she said. “At first I thought he was Jewish; only afterward did I realize he was Palestinian.”
When she arrived at the meeting, she recounted, “Several people jumped me and one of them had a gun. He threatened me and they put me in a car and took me to an apartment in Jericho. At some point, after they attacked me, I managed to slip away and call a friend and the police. After that, more Palestinians arrived.”