Macron slams US-Israeli strikes on Iran, sends flagship aircraft carrier to Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday criticized the United States and Israel for launching military strikes against Iran, calling the decision to attack “outside international law,” while announcing the deployment of French military assets to the Middle East , including the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.

In a televised address, Macron said France could not support the U.S.-Israeli offensive, even as he stressed that Iran bears “primary responsibility for the situation.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP )

“The war in Iran is spreading across the region and carries serious consequences for peace and security,” Macron said.

He warned Israel against launching a ground operation in Lebanon, calling such a move “a dangerous escalation and a strategic mistake.” At the same time, he said Hezbollah had made a “huge mistake” by initiating attacks against Israel and endangering the Lebanese people.

“In recent hours, the war has spread to Lebanon, from where Hezbollah — in a huge mistake — attacked Israel and put the Lebanese people at risk,” Macron said. “According to reports, Israel is considering a ground operation: that too would be a dangerous escalation and a strategic error.”

Macron called on Israel to “respect Lebanon’s territory and sovereignty” and said France stands alongside Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore control over the country’s security.

As fighting intensifies across the region, Macron announced that France has deployed fighter jets, air defense systems and radar capabilities to bolster protection for Gulf countries facing Iranian attacks. France maintains defense agreements with Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, and Macron pledged French solidarity with those states.

He also said France would send air defense systems to Cyprus following reported attempts in recent days to target a British military base on the island with drones and possibly missiles. Air raid sirens have sounded there since Sunday.

In addition, Macron confirmed that he has ordered the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and its strike group to the Mediterranean Sea. He said France is seeking to help build a coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation along “critical shipping routes.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

The Charles de Gaulle, France’s flagship vessel, is the country’s only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the largest warship in the French navy. Commissioned in 2001, it carries about 40 aircraft, including fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters, and is equipped with advanced electronic systems and air defense missiles.

The vessel displaces 38,000 tons and measures 261.5 meters (858 feet) in length, with a maximum speed of about 27 knots (50 kph). It carries a crew of nearly 2,000 personnel, including about 600 aviation staff.

The carrier previously supported U.S. operations in Afghanistan in 2001 and later participated in the U.S.-led campaign against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq in 2015.

Last December, Macron confirmed plans to build a new, larger aircraft carrier to eventually replace the Charles de Gaulle, announcing the project during a visit to French forces stationed in Abu Dhabi.