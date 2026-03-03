Europe shifts stance as major powers edge toward deeper role in Iran war

European governments are increasing military deployments in the eastern Mediterranean after missile and drone fire linked to Iran struck near a British air base in Cyprus , drawing the continent deeper into a conflict leaders had initially sought to avoid.

At the outset of the joint Israel-U.S. campaign against Iran, Britain, France and Germany stressed they were not active participants in the war. That stance began to shift after projectiles were launched toward the British Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus .

3 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou )

At least one drone struck the runway at Akrotiri, according to reports, and additional ballistic missiles and drones were fired toward the island — marking what some described as a dramatic precedent involving launches from Iran toward European Union territory.

The Times of London reported Tuesday that Britain is preparing to send warships to the region to help protect the base. Citing three unnamed sources, the newspaper said Defense Secretary John Healey held an emergency meeting with senior military officials to discuss urgently deploying the destroyer HMS Duncan.

Cyprus’ state news agency reported that France is planning to send anti-missile and counter-drone systems to the island to help defend European territory. Greece has already dispatched a naval vessel and fighter jets to patrol and help protect the British base and Cyprus more broadly.

Criticism in Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced mounting criticism at home for maintaining that Britain would not be drawn into the war despite the strike near its Cyprus base.

Andrew Neil, a veteran political commentator and former BBC broadcaster, said the expanding conflict in the Middle East had exposed weaknesses in Britain’s military readiness.

“The American-Israeli attack on Iran and the growing hostility in the region expose the scandal over Britain’s military capabilities, or lack of them,” he said.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Frank Augstein\AP )

Neil noted that while Britain remains among the top military spenders globally, it has no warship currently deployed in the Mediterranean, despite rising tensions there, and none in the Gulf. Britain maintains a naval base in Bahrain, he said, but without ships stationed there. He added that the country has only a limited number of fighter jets deployed in Cyprus and Qatar, and that much of the fleet is undergoing maintenance.

U.S. President Donald Trump also criticized Starmer, telling The Sun newspaper that relations between the United States and Britain are “not what they used to be.” Trump said Britain had not been effective in supporting the U.S. military operation and contrasted its stance with that of France.

Starmer has criticized the U.S. airstrikes on Iran as a violation of international law and said they lacked a sustainable, coherent plan.

France and Germany adjust tone

France has also signaled a firmer posture. French media reported that additional fighter jets were sent to patrol around a French base in Qatar.

Paris requested a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, with President Emmanuel Macron warning that the war carries “serious consequences for international peace and security.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP )

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot wrote on social media that countries in the Middle East had become “unjustified targets” of Iran and were being drawn into a war they did not choose. The message was later reworded to clarify France’s position and avoid misinterpretation regarding the roles of Israel or the United States.

France, Germany and Britain issued a joint statement saying they are prepared to join “necessary and proportionate defensive actions” to counter Iran’s military capabilities. Barrot also criticized Iran’s persistence in pursuing nuclear weapons while expressing regret that strikes on its territory had not been discussed in international forums beforehand.

Concern for stranded tourists

Beyond security concerns, European governments are focused on returning hundreds of thousands of tourists stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after the United Arab Emirates came under missile and drone fire that struck near major tourist areas and caused panic.

Iran strikes in Dubai

Airport closures in the Emirates led to widespread travel disruptions. By Tuesday morning, a limited number of flights had begun departing for various European destinations, easing the backlog slowly.