IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist who held Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Matan Angrest hostage in Gaza

IDF forces killed Muhammad Muhsen Nimr Yazj, a Hamas commander in the Shati Battalion who was involved in holding Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Matan Angrest captive in the Gaza City area, the IDF announced on Thursday. He was killed in a strike on Gaza City on Monday, according to the IDF.
The military added that on Tuesday Muhammad Fawzi Muhammad Awad Gamal, a Hamas operative in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, also was killed. Both were killed in airstrikes.
According to the IDF, the two had recently been advancing terrorist plots against Israeli forces and civilians and were involved in efforts to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities.