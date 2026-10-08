IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist who held Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Matan Angrest hostage in Gaza

The Hamas commander, who served in the Shati Battalion, was involved in holding the three Israelis captive in Gaza City; the IDF says he and another Hamas operative were killed in airstrikes while rebuilding the group’s capabilities.

Elisha Ben Kimon
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Emily Damari
Matan Angrest
Romi Gonen
IDF forces killed Muhammad Muhsen Nimr Yazj, a Hamas commander in the Shati Battalion who was involved in holding Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Matan Angrest captive in the Gaza City area, the IDF announced on Thursday. He was killed in a strike on Gaza City on Monday, according to the IDF.
( Photo: IDF Spokespersons' Unit)
The military added that on Tuesday Muhammad Fawzi Muhammad Awad Gamal, a Hamas operative in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, also was killed. Both were killed in airstrikes.
According to the IDF, the two had recently been advancing terrorist plots against Israeli forces and civilians and were involved in efforts to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities.
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