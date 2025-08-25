Gunfire and explosions in north Tel Aviv spark panic before revealed as drill: 'Oct. 7 all over again'

Gunfire and explosions rattled north Tel Aviv on Monday afternoon, leaving hundreds of residents in the HaMashteret neighborhood fearing the worst. Many initially believed a terror attack was unfolding steps from their homes.
The panic only eased after a wave of distressed calls to police revealed the noise had come from a private security drill.
“I was at work when my kids, ages 10 and 13, called to say they heard shots and explosions,” said Eli, a resident of the neighborhood. “It was frightening. I told them to shut the shutters so no bullet would accidentally fly into the house and not to open the door to anyone.”
The simulation, which included live fire, took place in close proximity to residential buildings. Some residents described it as “sounding exactly like a firefight.” One compared the shock to the October 7 terror attack.
Eli said his local WhatsApp group — which includes police officers — lit up with urgent messages. “The officers quickly checked and reassured us it was only a drill. But no official body updated us in advance that we would be hearing gunfire and explosions outside our homes.”
He called the lack of notification “negligence,” especially in wartime. “We lived through Oct. 7, when terrorists entered homes. I calmed my children, but I still told them not to open the door for anyone,” he said.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the source of the gunfire and blasts was unknown to them at the time and only became clear after alarmed residents flooded the 100 emergency hotline.
According to the spokesperson, security guards from a private company with a nearby facility conducted the drill but failed to notify police that live fire would be used. “We are checking the incident,” the spokesperson said.