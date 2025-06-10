Trump: 'Iran is becoming much more aggressive in nuclear talks'

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier that Iran is becoming "much more aggressive" in nuclear talks, the network said in a post on X on Tuesday.
Referring to the continuation of the talks, with the aim of reaching a new nuclear agreement, the U.S. president noted that a meeting with Iranian representatives has been scheduled for this coming Thursday. However, Iranian officials said Wednesday that the talks will likely continue on Sunday. According to them, they will be held in Oman, which is mediating between the parties.
On Tuesday, Trump referred to a conversation he had with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said: "We talked about a lot of issues, and the conversation was excellent. We'll see what happens." Trump added:"We're doing a lot of work on Iran right now," Trump said at an economic event at the White House. "It's tough ... They're great negotiators."
Since April, five rounds of talks have been held between Washington and Tehran. At this point, the talks appear to be at an impasse, due to disagreements between the two countries regarding Iran's ability to continue enriching uranium.
Trump said Tuesday about the talks between the parties: "We’re trying to make a deal [with Iran] so that there’s no destruction and death. I told them that personally and I hope that is how it ends."