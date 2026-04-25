Netanyahu cancer report raises questions over missing details, delayed release

The report confirmed that Netanyahu was diagnosed with prostate cancer several months ago, but did not specify the exact timing of the diagnosis or the type and scope of treatment he underwent roughly two and a half months ago.

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The document was not issued as an official statement from Hadassah Medical Center, but appeared on plain paper without institutional branding. It was signed by three senior physicians — Prof. Aharon Popovtzer, head of the Sharett Oncology Institute, Dr. Mark Vigoda, head of radiotherapy, and Dr. Shragai Gross — without formal stamps typically used in official medical reports. The document was dated April 20, four days before its public release.

Hadassah said in response that the document was signed by senior doctors and formed part of the prime minister’s health declaration, adding that the hospital has consistently reported accurate information and that hospitalizations have been disclosed transparently as required.

Netanyahu said he had requested a delay in publication of the report by about two months so it would not coincide with the height of the war, citing concern that Iran could exploit the information for propaganda.

The report stated that an MRI scan was conducted as part of routine follow-up. However, such scans are not standard for all patients who have undergone surgery for benign prostate enlargement, a procedure Netanyahu had two years ago. The report also did not clarify whether he received a single radiation treatment or multiple sessions, or whether anesthesia was required — a factor that could necessitate appointing an acting prime minister.

Medical experts pointed to broader concerns over transparency. Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, a health policy specialist at Bar-Ilan University and the Taub Center, said delayed or partial disclosure of a leader’s medical condition can erode public trust and create space for misinformation.