Netanyahu treated for early-stage prostate cancer, health report reveals

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office published his annual health report Friday, disclosing that he underwent treatment for prostate cancer after doctors discovered a small malignant tumor following a previous prostate procedure .

According to the report, Netanyahu underwent surgery Dec. 29, 2024 , for benign enlargement of the prostate. The procedure was successful and without complications. An MRI performed as part of routine follow-up after the operation showed a tiny lesion, less than 1 centimeter, with suspicious characteristics in the prostate, the report said.

1 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 )

A further examination confirmed it was an incidental, early-stage discovery of prostate cancer.

“This was early detection of a tiny lesion, without metastases, as all other tests proved beyond any doubt,” the report said. “In lesions of this type, it is possible to continue with close monitoring only or with short, focused radiation treatment. The prime minister chose the treatment option.”

The report said the treatment, led by Prof. Aharon Popovtzer together with Dr. Mark Vigoda and Dr. Shraga Gross, was completed successfully, with the full disappearance of the lesion, as shown by all imaging and laboratory tests.

Popovtzer, who heads the oncology division at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, said after the report was released that the finding was discovered several months ago during routine monitoring.

“A few months ago, as part of completely routine follow-up, a 0.9-centimeter finding was incidentally discovered in the prime minister,” Popovtzer said. “The prime minister underwent a comprehensive workup, and it became clear that this was a disease at a very early stage. It is important to note that this is a very common disease, especially among patients over the age of 70.”

He said Netanyahu was presented with two standard treatment options after the evaluation: monitoring only or radiation therapy.