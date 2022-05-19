Iron Dome triggered on Lebanon border after misidentification

Air raid sirens sounded off near Israel's northern border after the Iron Dome missile defense system misidentified and launched interceptors at Israeli drone.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Iron Dome operators, who believed a Hezbollah drone entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, fired two interceptors at the drone, which was not harmed in the incident.

1 View gallery Trail of Iron Dome interceptor in northern Israel

"Due to a misidentification, the air defense soldiers launched interceptors and as a result an alert was activated," the military said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. The Israeli Air Force has opened an investigation into the incident.



