Trail of Iron Dome interceptor in northern Israel

Iron Dome triggered on Lebanon border after misidentification

Missile defense system operators, who believed a Hezbollah drone entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, fired two interceptors at Israeli drone, which was not harmed in the incident; Air Force launches probe

Elisha Ben Kimon |
Updated: 05.19.22, 09:57
Air raid sirens sounded off near Israel's northern border after the Iron Dome missile defense system misidentified and launched interceptors at Israeli drone.
    • Iron Dome operators, who believed a Hezbollah drone entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, fired two interceptors at the drone, which was not harmed in the incident.
    Trail of Iron Dome interceptor in northern Israel
    "Due to a misidentification, the air defense soldiers launched interceptors and as a result an alert was activated," the military said.
    There were no reports of injuries or damage. The Israeli Air Force has opened an investigation into the incident.

    *This is a breaking news story*
    First published: 09:53, 05.19.22
