US pause on Israel weapons shipment due to Rafah, Pentagon chief says

was taken in the context of Israel's plans to carry out an offensive in Rafah that Washington opposes without new civilian safeguards, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"We've been very clear...from the very beginning that Israel shouldn't launch a major attack into the Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians that are in that battlespace. And again, as we have assessed the situation, we have paused one shipment of high payload munitions," he told a Senate hearing. "We've not made a final determination on how to proceed with that shipment."

Austin's remarks come after the Biden administration has postponed a scheduled ammunition shipment to Israel that was due last week. This marks the first instance of such a delay by the U.S. since October 7, amid objections to a proposed ground operation in Rafah, a move Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said he's committed to.

