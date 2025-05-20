Two northern Israel men arrested in alleged Iranian plot to spy on Defense Minister Katz

Two Israeli men in their twenties, residents of the northern city of Nesher with no prior criminal records, are under arrest on suspicion of aiding Iranian intelligence in an espionage case fueled by gambling debts amounting to millions of shekels, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The Shin Bet security agency and Israeli police reported that the suspects were involved in plans to install surveillance cameras along the access road to the home of Defense Minister Israel Katz—an act authorities say may have been part of a broader assassination plot. The two allegedly abandoned the plan after spotting a Shin Bet security vehicle near the location.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Knesset )

At the center of the case is 24-year-old Roy Mizrahi, described as a standout computer science student who, according to investigators, was recruited by Iranian operatives via a swingers’ chat group and lured with a “work-from-home” offer. His financial desperation due to gambling debts made him vulnerable, officials said.

The investigation revealed that Mizrahi was tasked with gathering intelligence in phases: first photographing his own residence, then a car dealership’s sales board and later burning a note with a message critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He was eventually instructed to install a live-streaming camera in a crowded area of Haifa, handing over remote access to his Iranian handlers.

Mizrahi then recruited longtime friend Almog Atias, also in debt and working as a delivery driver, to assist in the operation. Together, they allegedly purchased another camera, rented a hotel room in Tel Aviv and traveled to the southern community of Kfar Ahim, where they planned to install the surveillance equipment aimed at Katz’s home. They fled the scene after encountering security forces.

According to Shin Bet, both men were aware that their actions served Iranian interests and posed a risk to Israeli national security. Mizrahi also reportedly transferred a buried bag—believed to contain an explosive device—from one location to another under instructions from his handlers.

2 View gallery Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Prosecutors are expected to file serious charges in the coming days. Since the start of the war with Hamas, the Shin Bet has thwarted 20 cases involving Israeli citizens recruited by Iranian intelligence. More than 30 indictments have been filed.

Defense Minister Katz thanked security services for thwarting the alleged plot, calling Iran “the head of the terror octopus,” and reaffirmed his commitment to preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons or harming Israeli citizens.

Local officials in Nesher expressed shock at the suspects’ arrest. “This is deeply troubling,” said a local education official. “Nesher has a strong record of military enlistment, even during wartime. Allegations like these tarnish the city’s reputation.”

The Technion – Israel Institute of Technology issued a statement contradicting reports that Mizrahi was a student there, saying he has no affiliation with the university.

Atias’s attorney, Yuval Zemer, said his client had been misled by Mizrahi, whom he mistakenly considered a friend. “He did not know the nature of the operation or who was behind it,” Zemer said. “The moment he became suspicious, he confronted Mizrahi and abandoned the mission. We are confident his innocence will be proven in court.”