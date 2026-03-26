'IDF could collapse': military chief issues stark warning to cabinet

The Israeli military chief warned the cabinet Wednesday that the army “could collapse into itself” as the government has yet to pass legislation regulating ultra-Orthodox enlistment, update reserve duty laws or extend mandatory service to 36 months.

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the growing demands on the military, operating across multiple active fronts, are placing an increasing burden on reservists. “The reserves will not hold. I am raising 10 red flags,” he said, according to remarks first reported by Channel 13. Officials present said neither the prime minister nor ministers responded.

1 View gallery Zamir, Netanyahu and Katz ( Photo: Haim Zach, GPO )

Under current law, mandatory service is set to be reduced to 30 months in January 2027 unless legislation is changed, despite the military’s request to extend it. The government has delayed advancing such measures, amid expected public backlash over extending service while many ultra-Orthodox men continue to receive exemptions.

The result, according to military officials, is a growing strain on forces already engaged in operations in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iran and the West Bank, alongside a significant manpower shortage of thousands of troops.

During the meeting, Zamir also warned of rising Jewish nationalist violence in the West Bank. The military has already deployed an additional battalion to the area, and commanders say another may be needed. Following cabinet approval to legalize dozens of outposts, Zamir cautioned that the move further increases manpower demands that the army is struggling to meet.

“At this pace, the IDF will not be prepared for its routine missions in the near future,” Zamir said. “Reservists will not hold.”

Military officials said the reserve system is showing signs of strain and emphasized the need for additional personnel as operational demands continue to grow.

Zamir has previously issued similar warnings. During a visit to Gaza in June, he said Israel “cannot exist on a minimal force structure” and requires broader security margins, adding that more regular and reserve forces would ease the burden on reservists.

Despite a recent announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that legislation granting broad draft exemptions would not be advanced, enlistment orders issued to ultra-Orthodox men have largely not been enforced. The military has avoided arrests in ultra-Orthodox communities, and police have not actively participated in such efforts.

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials reported a surge in settler violence in the West Bank in recent weeks. In the village of Tayasir, local officials said four residents were injured, two seriously, in an overnight attack involving clubs and sharp objects. “It was a violent attack with a lot of blood,” a resident said.