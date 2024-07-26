Herzog says has faith in French security, after threats made

President Issac Herzog, on Friday, told the Israeli delegation to the 2024 Paris Olympics that French authorities had been working for months to ensure their security.

The French daily L'Équipe reported on Friday that an investigation was underway after threats were made online against the life of President Issac Herzog who is in Paris for the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The threats were made by a suspect residing in Paris. "We will not allow the spread of threats against visiting politicians, on social media," French police said.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz also warned that Iran was plotting an attack on the Israeli delegation to the games. In a post on X Katz said the world must take action before it was too late.

Herzog said he had faith in the French security services. "They've worked for months on a security plan for the Israeli delegation, among others," he said in a call with delegation members. "At the same time, they want our athletes not to feel like they are any different to the others at the games.

He told the members that he believed the disruption to the French train services was the result of a cyberattack. "The drama is unfolding before our eyes and is proof of the seriousness of the French security forces. I am convinced that they will solve the problem and withstand all other threats," he said.

"I trust the French security infrastructure and the immense efforts of the International Olympic Committee. There were hostile attempts to harm the committee's offices. If you stand firm you can rebuff anyone trying to attack you," he said.

Herzog said he met with the coach of the Judo team, Oren Smaja , who had recently lost his son in Gaza and decided to travel with the team to the games. "One moment that moved me and Michal most was to see Oren, who is also a friend. He gave me his book and I told him that the fact that he was at the Olympic Games projects strength to the team."