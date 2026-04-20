'I prayed it was AI': Catholic Church condemns IDF soldier's destruction of Jesus statue in Lebanon

The Catholic Church has expressed outrage following the destruction of a Jesus statue by an IDF soldier in southern Lebanon. The incident, which surfaced on social media on Sunday, prompted condemnation from the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem, with its spokesman, lawyer Farid Jubran, calling the act "humiliating and degrading."

"I prayed it was AI," Jubran said in an interview on ynet, expressing disbelief upon learning the footage was real. "I hoped it wasn't true," he added, citing the aggressive nature of the act.

2 View gallery IDF soldier smashes head of Jesus statue

The incident has caused significant international damage to Israel's image, particularly among the Christian community. The footage revives conspiracy theories about Israel’s treatment of Christians and religious freedoms, especially in Lebanon, where Israel has worked to maintain positive ties with Christian populations amid its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the act, calling it “shocking” and “disgraceful,” while reiterating Israel's commitment to religious tolerance. "Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christian communities are thriving," Netanyahu stated in English. "We are the only country in the region where Christians enjoy religious freedom, and we deeply regret this incident and any offense caused to Christians in Lebanon and worldwide."

The soldier involved has been identified, and military authorities have opened an investigation. “We take this matter very seriously,” a military spokesperson said. "This behavior contradicts the values we expect from our soldiers."

Jubran highlighted the emotional impact of the act, emphasizing that destroying a religious symbol is an assault on the faith of billions of people worldwide. "It's not just a wartime act; it's an intentional desecration," he stated, calling for appropriate punishment to prevent further incidents.

2 View gallery The Jesus statue in southern Lebanon

Israel's military has pledged to take corrective measures. In the meantime, diplomatic fallout continues, with accusations that the incident undermines Israel's relationship with its Christian allies in Lebanon and beyond.

Defense Minister Gideon Saar also expressed his condemnation, calling the soldier’s actions “shameful.” "This is completely contrary to our values. We will ensure that the necessary steps are taken."