Witkoff says optimistic on Gaza deal, Middle East shift

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism on three major fronts: Gaza, Iran and the expansion of the Abraham Accords.
Speaking to a Jewish community gathering in the Hamptons led by Rabbi Marc Schneier, Witkoff said he was hopeful that a deal with Hamas could soon be finalized, citing strong momentum for an agreement. Witkoff pledged that Trump would “reshape the Middle East” and reiterated the president’s unwavering support for Israel, noting that Trump had invited Netanyahu to the White House three times since returning to office in January.
Witkoff emphasized ongoing efforts in the hostage negotiations, saying there is a strong push to include the remains of the fallen as part of the deal. Under the current framework, Hamas is expected to release 18 bodies in the first phase, along with 10 live hostages.
He also praised Qatar’s role as a mediator in the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, suggesting the Gulf state could eventually join the Abraham Accords. Other countries he identified as potential candidates for normalization with Israel included Syria and Lebanon. As for Saudi Arabia, Witkoff said a deal with Riyadh might take more time and would likely not be part of the Abraham Accords framework but could emerge as a separate, significant agreement. Those present at the event understood that no breakthrough with Saudi Arabia was imminent.
On the Iranian front, Witkoff, who previously led talks with Tehran, said he believes a deal is achievable that would block Iran from enriching uranium—echoing recent assessments in Jerusalem and Washington that the campaign against Iran has been successful.
Witkoff’s remarks came as Netanyahu traveled to the United States, coinciding with the arrival of an Israeli negotiating team in Qatar for talks aimed at securing a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas. Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump late Monday night local time.
Before boarding his flight, Netanyahu said, “We are working to secure a deal under the conditions we’ve agreed to. I’ve sent a negotiating team with clear directives, and I believe that the conversation with President Trump could certainly help move us closer to the outcome we all hope for.”
Despite progress, Israeli officials said a final agreement is not expected in the coming days due to remaining gaps. Hamas has reportedly provided a “positive” response to Qatar’s proposal—which includes a 60-day ceasefire, the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies, and a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza—but also requested “minor adjustments.” Israeli sources believe the differences are bridgeable.