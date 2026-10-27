'Israel will always be my home': Gal Gadot receives honorary doctorate at Bar-Ilan University

Israeli actress Gal Gadot received an honorary doctorate in philosophy from Bar-Ilan University on Monday evening as part of celebrations marking the institution's 70th anniversary.
Speaking in English at the ceremony, Gadot said, "No matter how far I travel, Israel will always be my home. And when you love your home, you want to protect it and make it better."
She then referred to Israel's upcoming election, saying, "In just a few hours, the polls will open for perhaps the most consequential election this country has seen in years, perhaps ever. Tomorrow, each and every one of us has the opportunity to make a difference."
The university said it had decided to honor Gadot in recognition of her achievements in the international film industry, her global influence and her commitment to Israel and the Jewish people. It also described her as an inspiration to young people, noting that her contributions extend beyond the entertainment industry.
Bar-Ilan University President Professor Arie Zaban said at the ceremony: "Gal Gadot is one of the most prominent and recognizable Israeli voices in the world. Alongside her professional and personal achievements, she demonstrates pride in her identity and a commitment to Israel and the Jewish people, even during challenging times."
The ceremony was held as part of a gala celebrating the university's 70th anniversary, during which honorary doctorates were also awarded to several other distinguished figures.