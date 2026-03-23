'We have zero defense': Iran strike jolts UK as fears grow missiles could reach London

The attempted strike, targeting the remote Indian Ocean base roughly 3,800 kilometers from Iran, marked a dramatic escalation in perceived threat. One missile was intercepted while the other fell short, according to British officials.

2 View gallery B-2 bomber, the Diego Garcia island ( Photo: US Air Force, Shutterstock )

The development fueled a wave of concern among the British public, amplified by stark warnings from Israeli officials that Iranian missiles could reach major European capitals. Israel’s military said Tehran possesses capabilities extending up to 4,000 kilometers, putting cities such as London, Paris and Berlin within range.

Prominent British broadcaster Piers Morgan captured the mood in a widely shared post on X: “So not only has Iran brazenly lied about its ballistic missile range capacity, but this means it can probably hit the UK with them, and we have zero, I repeat zero, defense against these missiles. Very worrying.”

The remarks echoed a broader sense of unease in Britain, with some commentators drawing comparisons to the vulnerability felt during World War II Blitz.

Government officials, however, sought to calm fears and push back against the most alarming claims. Housing Secretary Steve Reed said there is “no assessment to substantiate” Israel’s assertion that Iran has missiles capable of striking London.

“There is no specific assessment that the Iranians are targeting the UK, or even could if they wanted to,” Reed told the BBC, adding that Britain remains “perfectly capable of protecting this country.”

He declined to provide operational details on how close the missiles came to British territory.

Security experts and former military officials offered a more cautious view, urging the government to treat the incident as a warning. Sir Richard Shirreff, a former NATO commander, said Britain should take Israeli warnings seriously while noting that “Israel has an interest in saying such things.”

Other analysts described the launch of long-range Khorramshahr missiles toward Diego Garcia as a “wake-up call,” arguing that Iran has demonstrated both capability and intent to target distant strategic assets.

According to some assessments, a missile fired from Iran could reach the UK in roughly 20 minutes, leaving limited time for civilians to seek shelter. Britain currently lacks a comprehensive domestic missile defense system and would likely rely on U.S. or allied systems, such as American SM-3 interceptors or German Patriot batteries deployed in Eastern Europe.

Several British newspapers underscored the concern. The Daily Mail and The Sun warned that the UK has “no defenses” against such attacks, while The Telegraph described the country as “exposed” to Iranian missiles.

The attempted strike also highlighted the strategic importance of Diego Garcia, a small island in the Chagos Archipelago that hosts a key U.S. air base leased from Britain. The facility, home to about 2,500 personnel, has played a central role in American military operations in the Middle East and Asia.

The incident came amid a broader escalation in the conflict, with Britain recently shifting its position to allow the United States to use its bases for operations related to securing regional shipping routes after earlier attacks by Iranian proxies on British-linked targets.

While officials insist there is no immediate threat to the UK homeland, the combination of extended missile range, shifting battlefield dynamics and reliance on allied defenses has intensified debate in Britain over its preparedness for modern missile warfare.