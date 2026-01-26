Global Tu Bishvat festival to stream live from Safed, celebrating Jewish roots and renewal

As antisemitism continues to rise worldwide, a new digital initiative aims to offer unity, strength and spiritual connection for Jews across the globe. The nonprofit Livnot U’Lehibanot will host Tu Bishvat Olami 2026, a free online festival centered on Jewish environmental wisdom, spiritual renewal and connection to the Land of Israel and the Jewish people. It will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
Tu Bishvat is the Jewish New Year for trees, celebrated annually the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shevat.
The free digital celebration is presented in partnership with Anu – The Museum of the Jewish People, Keren Kayemet LeYisrael (JNF), Adama, and Farm to Table. The program features nature-inspired Jewish learning, contemporary spiritual practices, music and family-friendly rituals.
At the heart of the event is a live-streamed Tu Bishvat Seder broadcast from Safed, the birthplace of the Kabbalistic Tu Bishvat tradition. Led by educators from Livnot U’Lehibanot, the Seder will include teachings on the Seven Species, mystical insights, guided meditation and soulful music.
In addition to the main Seder, the festival will offer sessions on ecology in Jewish thought, practices for healing and resilience, and conversations with educators and leaders from both Israel and the United States. A separate interactive Seder program will be available for children and families.
“For over 45 years, Livnot U’Lehibanot has helped young Jews from the diaspora build a meaningful connection with Israel and Jewish heritage through hands-on experiences rooted in nature, service, and community,” said Michael Jaffe, the group's educational director. “Tu Bishvat is a time to reconnect with our roots and the wisdom of the natural world. Especially now, when Jews everywhere face renewed challenges, this festival reminds us that we are part of a living, growing people.”