Adam V’Adama students sow seeds of hope and leadership in Israel

In Israel's southern Gaza envelope, where families and farmers are still rebuilding from October 7, 2023, a new school year brings a new generation of resilience and hope.

Students at the Hashomer HaChadash Adam V’Adama School Network are back in the fields, doing hands-on agricultural work combined with classroom learning.

Adama embodies Jewish National Fund-USA’s circle of impact by having each child create a ripple effect—becoming a leader, helping farmers, supporting their families, and strengthening their communities.

The Adam V’Adama School Network operates across Israel, impacting communities still reeling from October 7 as well as regions in need of development.

“These students are the next generation of leaders gaining all the tools they need to combine education, community and the Land of Israel through the special programs of Adam V’Adama,” said Noa Zer, vice president of research and development for the program.

PLANTING SEEDS OF LEADERSHIP





The school day begins as early as sunrise, around 5 a.m. While most teenagers are still asleep, these students are already out in the fields, planting, harvesting, caring for crops, and connecting with the Land of Israel.

“They wake up every day at around 5 a.m. and they go make their own sandwiches and then we go out,” explained Ofek Salomon, principal of the school. “We're working with the guys, with the principals, with the educators and everyone, the whole staff. We're working till 11:30 a.m. In the middle, we have a break, a small break for breakfast, and even then, we study a short text about Judaism or Zionism, or maybe you read a poem or something like that.”

The students say they can feel the impact of their work.

“I live here. Incidentally, I've been here on the seventh of October,” said student Omer Frarchi. “I know how hard it was for the farmer, and it is, until now for the farmers. And I know every student is a big help for them.”

By 11 a.m. the students return to campus, energized for their classroom studies. There, they learn all the traditional subjects—math, science, literature, history and more. Supporting JNF-USA means supporting Israel’s future, as programs like Adam V’Adama are actively preparing the next generation of resilient Zionists ready to protect their homeland and give back to their communities.

“Today, you could walk around here, and you see people smiling, people saying hello to each other. You see children laugh,” said student Maayan Cimmering. “You see everything in the world. It moves on. And even though they live with the pain and they don't forget, they still continue and they cherish life, and they are with their family and with their friends. And really, people here are just smiling and helping and just very friendly. You see the life here.”

Whether through agricultural work or education, the Adam V’Adama School offers its students something unique: education with purpose. The Hashomer HaChadash Adam V’Adama School is planting more than crops—it is planting the seeds of leadership, resilience and Zionist pride. With the support of Jewish National Fund-USA, programs like this ensure Israel’s future will be built on strong minds, strong communities, and deep roots in the land.