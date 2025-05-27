US-backed aid foundation says it began operations in Gaza amid threats, controversy

A U.S.-based humanitarian group said Tuesday it has begun operations in the Gaza Strip, with trucks reaching secured distribution sites for the delivery of food aid, though actual distribution has been delayed by logistical issues.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said it expects to begin distributing aid later in the day, with additional convoys scheduled to enter the enclave within 24 hours. The group, which had planned to launch operations on Sunday, cited logistical complications for the delay .

The announcement came alongside the appointment of John Ackery as interim director, following the unexpected resignation of CEO Jake Wood late Monday. GHF said Ackery has more than 20 years of field experience in disaster response, post-conflict recovery, civil-military coordination and support for political transitions, including refugee assistance and supply chain management.

GHF also condemned threats by Hamas against its aid workers and alleged attempts to block access to distribution sites. “Hamas sees the new aid model as a threat and will do everything it can to undermine it,” the group said. “These threats will not deter us. The safety of our field teams and the civilians they serve is non-negotiable.”

The foundation said it is working with carefully vetted local and international partners and taking all necessary precautions to ensure staff safety. “We remain deeply committed to delivering vital assistance to those in greatest need—even under threat,” it said.

Israel’s Cabinet last week approved the return of humanitarian aid to Gaza for the first time in two months, following mounting pressure from the United States to avert a worsening humanitarian crisis. The first distribution center was established in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah, with three more centers expected to open gradually—two in southern Gaza and one near the Netzarim corridor. Israeli officials emphasized that the current aid distribution method is temporary until GHF becomes fully operational.

Wood, in announcing his resignation, criticized the aid plan and hinted at interference with the group’s independence. “It’s clear the aid program cannot be implemented while upholding the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence—principles I will not compromise,” he said.

Even before operations began, the program drew criticism from international groups, including the United Nations, which warned the model might violate established humanitarian standards. Swiss authorities are reportedly considering a criminal investigation following a complaint that GHF lacks neutrality and may be facilitating forced displacement in Gaza. GHF denied the allegations, stating it fully adheres to humanitarian principles and does not support any form of forced relocation.

In Israel, opposition leader Yair Lapid told the Knesset on Monday that the government is secretly backing GHF through shell companies. He said Wood resigned after realizing he "was being manipulated." "The government should admit it is funding this and do what it hates most—take responsibility," Lapid said.

Israeli officials denied any involvement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri, said, “Israel is not funding humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.” The office of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also denied any connection to GHF’s funding.

Meanwhile, Hamas reportedly executed four Palestinian men accused of looting aid trucks, according to Reuters. The report also cited growing tensions between Hamas and local clan leaders over control of the aid convoys.

A source said the four men were involved in a recent incident in which six Hamas security personnel were killed in an Israeli airstrike while trying to stop looters. The source described the executed men as “criminals” and blamed them for the deaths of the security officers.