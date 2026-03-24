Israeli officials doubt Iran will accept Trump’s ‘surrender’ terms

Israeli officials are expressing deep skepticism over the chances that U.S.-Iran negotiations will lead to an agreement to end the war , even as they continue to closely monitor the talks.

Officials said a U.S. proposal reportedly presented to Iran includes sweeping demands, such as curbs on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, removal of enriched uranium and an end to support for regional proxy groups.

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“On the face of it, this looks unattainable,” one Israeli official said. “It would amount to a surrender agreement. It’s hard to see why Iran would agree.”

At the same time, officials said they are not ruling out a diplomatic breakthrough, noting U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable approach to negotiations.

There is concern in Israel that Trump may seek a deal to halt the fighting amid rising energy prices and domestic and international pressure, potentially compromising on some demands to secure a quick resolution.

Still, officials said they do not expect Washington to back down on core issues, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump has signaled both military pressure and openness to diplomacy, including delaying planned strikes on Iranian infrastructure while continuing to raise the possibility of further action.

Israeli officials said that if Iran were to accept the U.S. terms, Israel would welcome such an agreement, even if it does not lead to the collapse of Iran’s leadership.

Meanwhile, fighting continues, with Israel seeking to intensify military operations despite challenges posed by weather conditions that have limited aerial activity in recent weeks.

Officials said Iran’s missile fire has fluctuated but remains relatively limited in scale, with launches generally numbering in the low double digits per day.

IDF strikes in southern Lebanon

Separately, Israel is not linking the war with Iran to ongoing fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon, officials said, and military operations there are expected to continue regardless of any potential agreement.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF will continue operating “at full force” against Hezbollah, with the aim of establishing a security zone in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River.

“We will not allow a return to the situation of Oct. 7,” Katz said, adding that displaced residents of southern Lebanon would not be allowed to return until security conditions are met.