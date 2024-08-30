Suspected combined West Bank attack injures four, two terrorist neutralized

A suspected combined terror attack took place late Friday in Karnei Tzur and Gush Etzion, Israeli settlements both located in the West Bank. Two terrorists were neutralized in both incidents and four people were injured.
At around 11:35 p.m., the first incident took place close to a gas station located in Gush Etzion in which a vehicle exploded, injuring two people while another was reported missing with forces arriving at the scene.
According to Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services, a man and a youth suffered gunshot wounds with the two being evacuated to the hospital in moderate and minor condition respectively.
IDF estimations suggest the car explosion in Gush Etzion was intended to act as a bombing attack which failed. The terrorist inside the vehicle noticed it was burning, left it in an attempt to attack workers at the gas station and was eliminated by IDF troops he stormed forward in an attempt to harm them.
Shortly afterward, at 11:50 p.m., a terrorist opened fire late Friday toward Karmei Tzur and was neutralized by security forces in the area. One person received minor injuries in the incident according to MDA paramedics another person who was injured at the scene received very minor injuries and didn't require medical attention.
Shortly after the attack the IDF Homes Front Command alerted the settlement of a possible terrorist infiltration in the area and instructed all residents to remain locked inside of their homes.
"The suspect was neutralized at the scene. The event is still developing. Details to follow," the military said in a statement.
This is a breaking news story.