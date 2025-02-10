'From the river to the sea': Police confiscate inciteful coloring book in East Jerusalem

International media outlets, including CNN and The New York Times, criticized Israel after police detained Palestinian booksellers in East Jerusalem on suspicion of selling books containing incitement and support for terrorism.
“Last night, detectives conducted searches at two bookstores suspected of selling materials with inciting content," Israel Police said in a statement. "The suspects were arrested and investigators uncovered numerous books with Palestinian incitement on nationalistic background, including a children’s coloring book titled 'From the River to the Sea.'” The suspects, in their 30s, were arrested, questioned and brought in for a remand in their detention.
International media reports claimed the police raid caused damage to the store and its books, including children’s literature. They highlighted the confiscation of the coloring book, describing its phrase as controversial.
Representatives from the EU, UK, and Brazil reportedly attended the hearing to support the store’s owners. A Middle East peace advocacy group was quoted saying the arrests and confiscations violate freedom of expression and information.
The New York Times framed the incident as part of Israel’s broader restrictions on Palestinian freedom of expression and cultural activity. “They [police officers] started throwing books off the shelves. They didn’t speak any English — they were looking for anything with a Palestinian flag," A store co-owner alleged to the paper.