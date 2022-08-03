Shin Bet knew about Gilboa Prison sexual abuse and hid evidence, sources say

Officials from the Shin Bet security agency were aware of the claims of sexual abuse at the Gilboa Prison, but chose to discard the evidence, sources said Wednesday.

Ynet's outlet sister Yedioth Ahronoth has learned that security prisoner Mahmoud Atallah asked the Shin Bet for help in updating the charges against him to only include violent offenses and not the sexual crimes. The Palestinian inmate is suspected of sexually abusing female guards, with one warden accusing the prisoner of rape .

Sources, which include senior officials, claim Atallah had several meetings with the intelligence agency over the course of two years. And during those discussions he requested to be transferred from isolation back to the block where he had been imprisoned before. The Israel Prison Service strongly opposed the move at the time.

It was also revealed that the Shin Bet had information about the sexual abuse of the female prison warden, even asking Atallah about the incident in one of the meetings, which he didn't deny. He even named of the prison guard in question, with the conversation recorded by the prison service.

The Shin Bet also documented the meetings, but omitted the sexual offenses Atallah mentioned in the official report of the talks.

The Shin Bet strongly denied the claims. "The matter was under examination, and the Shin Bet employees who attended the meetings said they didn't possess any information concerning the sexual offenses attributed to Atallah.

"Contrary to the claims, during the meetings with the prisoner, no information on the incident was provided. When Atallah requested the Shin Bet's assistance on criminal matters, it was made clear to him the agency won't take part in that," the statement said.

Meanwhile, a Gilboa Prison commanding officer was questioned by the police on Monday over allegations female jailers serving under him were sexually assaulted by Palestinian inmates.