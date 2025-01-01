Israel, and the world at large, welcomes 2025

In all of the world's major cities, the new year was welcomed with much fanfare; Here are some photos that showcase how each country 'kissed under the mistletoe', including Israel

Around the world, people are saying goodbye to 2024 on Tuesday and welcoming 2025 with celebrations and dazzling fireworks displays. The year 2024, the hottest in recorded history, was overshadowed by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, upheavals in the Middle East and the U.S. presidential election, which concluded with Donald Trump’s victory.

Dubai celebrates the new year 
(Reuters)


New Year celebrations in Auckland, New Zealand
(Video: Reuters)
As is tradition, the first to count down to the new year were the island nations in the South Pacific. In Kiribati, one of these islands, 2025 began at 12:00 PM (Israel time). An hour later, following Tonga and Samoa, the new year arrived in New Zealand—the first major country to welcome 2025. In Auckland, a spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky above the Sky Tower, the tallest building in the country, drawing massive crowds to witness the celebration.
חגיגות השנה החדשה 2025 יפן טוקיוחגיגות השנה החדשה 2025 יפן טוקיו
Tokyo welcomes 2025
(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

מופע הזיקוקים המסורתי לתחילת השנה סידנימופע הזיקוקים המסורתי לתחילת השנה סידני
Fireworks for 2025
At 2:00 PM, the new year reached Australia’s east coast. In Sydney, the celebrations began early: three hours before midnight, fireworks already illuminated the sky over the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge as part of the city’s main event.
מופע זיקוקים בית האופרה סידני אוסטרליה חגיגות שנה חדשה 2025מופע זיקוקים בית האופרה סידני אוסטרליה חגיגות שנה חדשה 2025
Sydney welcomes 2025
(Photo: DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Sydney, which proudly calls itself the "New Year’s Eve Capital of the World," used nine tons of fireworks for its display. Estimates suggested that over one million people gathered to watch the show in person.
מופע זיקוקים בית האופרה סידני אוסטרליה חגיגות שנה חדשה 2025מופע זיקוקים בית האופרה סידני אוסטרליה חגיגות שנה חדשה 2025
Opera House in Sydney welcomes 2025
(Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

חגיגות השנה החדשה 2025 טאייפיי טייוואןחגיגות השנה החדשה 2025 טאייפיי טייוואן
Another year of not being part of China
(Photo: AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

ג'קרטה ג'קרטה
Jakarta, Indonesia
(Photo: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

הודו הודו
Mumbai welcomes the new year
(Photo: REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani)

ווהאן ווהאן
Wuhan, China
(Photo: Getty Images)

בייג'ין בייג'ין
Beijing, China
(Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

הונג קונג הונג קונג
Hong Kong
(Photo: MAY JAMES / AFP)

אוקראינה אוקראינה
Even war torn Ukraine welcomes the new year
(Photo: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

חוגגים שנה חדשה 2025 קראצ'י פקיסטןחוגגים שנה חדשה 2025 קראצ'י פקיסטן
Karachi, Pakistan
(Photo: Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

חוגגים שנה חדשה 2025 דובאי איחוד האמירויותחוגגים שנה חדשה 2025 דובאי איחוד האמירויות
The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifah
(Photo: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Later in the afternoon, the new year will reach countries across Asia, with Japan and South Korea welcoming 2025 at 4:00 PM. As evening turns to night, Europe will count down to midnight and celebrate with cheers and kisses as the clock strikes twelve.

Celebrating in Israel as well

Parties are underway all over the Holy Land. Here are two examples:
חגיגות סילבסטר בירושליםחגיגות סילבסטר בירושלים
Partying in Jerusalem
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)

סאן ורייצ'ל בחגיגות סילבסטר בתל אביב סאן ורייצ'ל בחגיגות סילבסטר בתל אביב
In Tel Aviv
(Photo: Yair Sagi)
In various parts of the world, there is hope to witness the Northern Lights, following a phenomenon in which a solar eruption, or "solar storm," intensifies the aurora and extends it to areas farther from the North and South Poles. In the United States, reports suggest that the aurora may be visible in the northern regions of the country. In the UK, it was reported that the lights might be seen in northern England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. A similar phenomenon occurred last May.
And the Americans?..

By Wednesday morning, the new year will arrive in the United States. At 7:00 AM (Israel time), the traditional dropping of the giant crystal ball will take place in Times Square (Where else?..), marking the start of 2025 in America.
""