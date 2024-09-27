Hamas terrorists murder Gazan mother after refusing to give charity funds

Hamas terrorists on Thursday killed Islam Hijazi — program director of the Heal Palestine organization working to medically support the Strip — near a hospital in Khan Younis after she refused to hand charity funds she collected over to the terror group.
According to eyewitnesses, three masked Hamas terrorists stopped Hijazi’s Thursday overnight and fired around 90 bullets at her while she was on her way to visit patients. Gazan reports noted that the motive for the murder was Hamas operatives' takeover of large portions of the aid and funds entering the Strip via donations.
"Islam was a mother of two young children, a humane woman with the highest level of ethics and professionalism. She stayed in Gaza intentionally to help others. She always said, 'I'm staying here to help our people,'" The NGO said in a statement following the murder.
Iyad Khader, a Gaza resident, posted on social media following the murder, writing, "A mafia has recently been established in the southern part of the Strip to loot, kill, steal and terrorize the residents. War must declare war on them immediately."
"This isn’t the first of such a case,” said Hussein Jamal, a political researcher from Gaza. “The truth is that civilians are murdered daily and no one talks about it. Hijazi was unfortunately well-known; otherwise, no one would have known the circumstances or details of her death."