Hamas releases new video of hostage Maxim Herkin after 575 days in captivity

Hamas on Saturday released a new video showing Israeli hostage Maxim Herkin, offering another sign of life more than 575 days after his abduction during the October 7, 2023, attacks.

The video was made public by the terrorist group but will only be released in full or in part with the family’s consent, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

alongside fellow hostage Bar Kupershtein. That marked the first visual confirmation of their status in captivity. Prior to that release, the group had issued a brief preview clip in which Herkin’s family confirmed hearing his voice—his first sign of life since the attack.

