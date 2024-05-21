Housing units set up to create 'temporary Kibbutz Be'eri'

Dozens of trucks were seen on the roads of the Negev on Tuesday, carrying housing units for the new "Temporary Kibbutz Be'eri," which is being constructed on the grounds of Kibbutz Hatzerim, located near Beersheba.

Over the coming weeks, approximately 250 housing units and public buildings will be transported to this new neighborhood in a complex logistical operation. These structures will temporarily house the residents of Be'eri, whose homes bore the brunt of the Hamas-led attack on October 7. Concurrently, efforts are underway at both Kibbutz Hatzerim and Be'eri to foster connections between the communities in a familiar kibbutz setting, while preserving the unique identity of each.

The temporary Kibbutz Be'eri was designed by the Ministry of Construction and Housing, in collaboration with the Be'eri community and the Bnei Shimon Regional Council. The goal is to provide a familiar rural living environment, akin to the original kibbutz that the Be'eri community hopes to return to soon.

The project spans around 50 acres and includes housing units ranging from 60 square meters to 120 square meters, all equipped with internal security rooms. At the center of the temporary kibbutz, there will be a dining hall, a large lawn, and a kindergarten complex, which will start operating independently beginning with the next school year.

In recent months, Kibbutz Hatzerim has been working to expand its existing infrastructure to support a 70% population increase and to provide optimal conditions for this transition. This includes upgrades to water, electricity, sewage, communication and shared road infrastructure. Social preparations are also being made to foster cooperation and mutual acquaintance, including celebrating unique kibbutz traditions together.

The communal lifestyle of both kibbutzim has led the communities of Hatzerim and Be'eri to adopt a "neighboring communities" living model. This concept involves two separate communities living in close proximity and sharing many resources, thereby fostering connections within a familiar kibbutz environment while maintaining each community's unique identity.

Gili Molcho, secretary of Kibbutz Be'eri, said the move is hopeful. "It's thrilling to see the future home, even if temporary, of Kibbutz Be'eri being established next to Hatzerim. For eight months, members of Be'eri have been trying to maintain a routine life in a hotel. The challenges have been immense, but today's scenes from Hatzerim bring us great hope," Molcho said.

Yigal Deutsch, manager of Kibbutz Hatzerim, said kibbutz members were ready to step up. "This is a moment filled with emotion and hope. The placement of the first homes in our kibbutz area marks the realization of a shared vision and months of hard work. Throughout this project, the Hatzerim community has felt a sense of national duty and has kept our friends and partners in Be'eri in our thoughts. We will continue to work with determination and energy to complete the resettlement process as quickly as possible and to fulfill the vision of our communities in the best possible way."

Meanwhile, the special committee for strengthening and developing the Negev and Galilee met on Tuesday to discuss the status of the Gaza border region area's rehabilitation according to the strategic five-year plan. On April 17, the government approved a plan for the rehabilitation of Gaza border region communities. This plan was developed in collaboration with the communities, local authorities, government ministries, and other professional bodies, with a budget of $5.1 billion over five years.