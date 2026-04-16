China calls on Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz to global shipping

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi to work to restore normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call on Wednesday, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.
Wang said that while Iran’s sovereignty and security in the strait should be respected and safeguarded, freedom and safety of navigation must also be guaranteed.
He said there is broad international interest in restoring normal navigation through the waterway.
Wang added that the situation is at a critical stage of transformation and that a window for peace is opening.
China supports maintaining a ceasefire and continuing negotiations, which he said are in the interests of Iran, the region and the wider world.
He added that China is willing to continue efforts to ease tensions and promote improved relations among countries in the region.