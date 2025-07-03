Hamas reportedly 'responds positively' to new hostage deal proposal

According to Hamas-affiliated channels, the terrorist organization gave Qatar a positive response to the new outline - but the full details have not been provided, and there is no official announcement 

Itamar Eichner, Einav Halabi, Ron Crissy|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage deal
Hamas
Channels affiliated with Hamas reported Thursday evening that Hamas has responded positively to the new proposal for a hostage deal. At the same time, in Israel, the political-security cabinet is meeting with significant decisionson the agenda including the question of continuing the fighting in Gaza, ending it with a "comprehensive regional agreement" - or, again, a temporary and partial deal.
1 View gallery
(Photos: Paul Sancya/AP, Motti Kimchi, Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
Earlier, sources close to the terrorist organization said that it would give a "positive response" to the proposal, which initially includes a 60-day ceasefire with the release of 10 live hostages and 18 dead. It is important to note that, so far, there are no details about what Hamas' response included - and what the conditions were, and an official statement has not yet been published.
In Israel, it was estimated that the terrorist organization would create difficulties, since "like everything - Hamas will fight over the names of the terrorists or the keys because that is the way of the world with them."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to ministers, is striving to end the war , while in the background U.S. President Donald Trump continues to press for an agreement - and even told released hostage Edan Alexander and his family during a meeting Thursday at the White House that "we will close the deal."
Trump reportedly hopes to announce a finalized deal during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""