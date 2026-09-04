Teva Ukraine warehouse hit twice in Russian attack, raising supply concerns

A Russian attack struck a warehouse operated by pharmaceutical giant Teva in Ukraine twice on Friday, the company said, damaging part of the infrastructure used to support the country's medicine supply chain.
No employees were injured, according to Teva Ukraine. The company said all of its workers were safe and that it was providing support to employees directly affected by the attack.
The strike comes as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, with critical civilian infrastructure repeatedly coming under attack. For Ukrainians who rely on daily medications, damage to pharmaceutical facilities can create another layer of uncertainty in a country already operating under wartime conditions.
Teva says it is working to keep medicines available
Teva Ukraine said it continues to operate while assessing the damage caused by the attack. The company emphasized that millions of people depend on its medicines and that for many patients, regular treatment is not something that can simply be put on hold.
Teva said it is taking steps to minimize any impact on medicine supplies and keep needed medications available to Ukrainian patients. The company has not reported an immediate shortage or interruption in medicine deliveries as a result of the attack. However, it is still evaluating the damage and the potential effect on its distribution operations.
A major pharmaceutical presence in Ukraine
Teva Ukraine is the Ukrainian operation of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, an Israeli-founded pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tel Aviv. It has a major international presence and serves patients in countries around the world.
The company is among the three largest pharmaceutical companies in Ukraine. It employs more than 350 people and produces or supplies more than 250 generic and original medicines.
Another pharmaceutical facility hit in Kyiv region
The Teva warehouse was not the only pharmaceutical facility affected by a Russian attack this week.
According to Ukrainian media, on Thursday, a pharmaceutical complex operated by Biocon in the Kyiv region caught fire following a Russian attack. The facility, located in the Boryspil district, is one of Ukraine's largest specialized pharmaceutical warehouses.
The company said it is doing everything possible to limit the attack's impact and ensure Ukrainian patients continue to receive the medications they need.